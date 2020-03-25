Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Trading Up 14.4%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)’s share price was up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $10.56, approximately 150,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 141,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

