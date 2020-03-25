Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.08 ($9.39).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of SHA opened at €5.85 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.70 and a 200-day moving average of €8.52. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

