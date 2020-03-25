Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €5.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.08 ($9.39).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.85 ($6.80) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.52.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

