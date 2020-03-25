Scotiabank Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.14.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB opened at $49.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $221,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 516,076 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $14,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.