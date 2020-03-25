Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.25 and last traded at $88.96, approximately 517,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 478,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

