Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stake Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 374,617 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $2,213,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.