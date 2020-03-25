Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.34 ($49.23).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHL shares. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €36.23 ($42.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

