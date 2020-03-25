Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Silgan worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

