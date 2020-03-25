Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sleep Country Canada earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SCCAF stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

