SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 326,681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of SM stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

