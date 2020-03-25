S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,301,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,269,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

