SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,675% compared to the average volume of 32 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

SJNK opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

