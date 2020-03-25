SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) rose 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 1,766,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,610,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

