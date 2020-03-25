Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) PT Lowered to GBX 72

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 72 ($0.95) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Speedy Hire from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Shares of LON:SDY opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. Speedy Hire has a 52-week low of GBX 35.45 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.