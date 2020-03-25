Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 9,200 ($121.02)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,598.33 ($113.11).

LON SPX opened at GBX 8,555 ($112.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,792 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,521.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

