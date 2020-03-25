Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

