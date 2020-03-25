SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. SPY has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get SPY alerts:

SPY Company Profile

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.