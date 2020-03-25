SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SSE PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSE PLC/S stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. SSE PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

