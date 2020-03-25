SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 650 ($8.55). Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.78 ($8.59).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.10) on Monday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 510.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 618.99.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

