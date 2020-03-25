Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.89 ($7.83).

STAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective (down previously from GBX 630 ($8.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (down previously from GBX 970 ($12.76)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 463.30 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.67. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 400.80 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total transaction of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

