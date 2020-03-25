Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) were up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $64.88, approximately 28,241,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 12,031,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

