Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Given New GBX 39 Price Target at HSBC

Stobart Group (LON:STOB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 123 ($1.62) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

LON:STOB opened at GBX 34.85 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. Stobart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176.60 ($2.32). The stock has a market cap of $130.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.55.

Stobart Group Company Profile

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.