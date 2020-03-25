Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Call Options (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,934 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,323% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

NYSE ARI opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $959.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

