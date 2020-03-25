Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of LendingClub Call Options (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,543 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 620 call options.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $702.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,195.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $65,132. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in LendingClub by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

