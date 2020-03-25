Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Call Options (NYSE:ABR)

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,518 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical volume of 434 call options.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,892,311,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 621,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.