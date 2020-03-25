StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Major Shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, Sells 50,805 Shares

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 50,805 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $76,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mangrove Partners Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 173,319 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $213,182.37.

Shares of StoneMor Partners stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneMor Partners stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of StoneMor Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

