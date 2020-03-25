SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Up 14.5%

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price rose 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.97, approximately 196,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 85,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SurModics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $340.93 million, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

