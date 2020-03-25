SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY opened at $9.87 on Monday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

