Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Helling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $256,350.00.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

