Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 609,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

