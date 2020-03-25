Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 453,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of Targa Resources worth $69,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

TRGP stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

