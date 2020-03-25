TD Securities Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $45.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

