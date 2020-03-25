TD Securities Lowers Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$0.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

DML opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.78.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

