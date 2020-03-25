Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Trading Up 14.5%

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) shares were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.08, approximately 1,335,384 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,321,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Telaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get Telaria alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $247.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Telaria’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telaria Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Telaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.