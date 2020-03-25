Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday.

LON TEG opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.51. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 339 ($4.46).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

