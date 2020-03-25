Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Shares Up 14.9%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shares shot up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.82, 3,421,410 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,616,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

