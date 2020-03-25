Traders Buy High Volume of HDFC Bank Call Options (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,738 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 912 call options.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

