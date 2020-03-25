Traders Buy High Volume of MFA FINL INC/SH Call Options (NYSE:MFA)

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 222.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

