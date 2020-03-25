Traders Purchase Large Volume of Element Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,107 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,845% compared to the average daily volume of 314 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

NYSE ESI opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

