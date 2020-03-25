TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.