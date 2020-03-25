Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.17

Media headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE TM opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. Trigon Metals has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.22.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

