Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Trimble worth $35,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Trimble by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Trimble stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

