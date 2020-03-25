Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.