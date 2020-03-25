Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $28.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRMB. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of TRMB opened at $28.52 on Monday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

