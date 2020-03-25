Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Up 15.7%

Shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) shot up 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.03, 123,772 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 46,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

