Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

