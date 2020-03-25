Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UI. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $3,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UI opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

