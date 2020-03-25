UBS Group Downgrades Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) to Neutral

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 340 ($4.47). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLA. Bank of America cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 279.27 ($3.67).

LON:SLA opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch acquired 50,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

