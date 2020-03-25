UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.20 ($3.29).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Monday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of -42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.57.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.