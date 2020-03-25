Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

